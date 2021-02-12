NORTH NATASAUQUA, Pa. - They're not your typical matchmakers.
But the officers with the North Catasauqua Police Department are carrying out Cupid's work, matching generous people in their community with valentines.
"After we did our first interview with you guys, the outpouring of support has been phenomenal," begins Chief Christopher Wolfer.
The officers told the public their plan, and the community responded.
"It started out as a small idea and as of this morning, it was completely overwhelming," says Officer Brian Douglas.
Now, car after car, loaded with bag after bag of donations, is ready to make the love connections.
With their sirens singing backup, the officers took the donated valentines right to the place, and the people who need some extra love the Lehigh Valley Hospital Cancer Centers, where the bags delivered, were stuffed with the kind of care that only someone who understands, can deliver.
This whole thing was Officer Brian Douglas' idea, after he watched someone he loved go through cancer. He told his department his plan, and they all lent a hand, and a heart.
"Valentine's Day is already a tough holiday for some people. Being in a hospital makes it harder, being in the hospital with cancer is just as hard as it gets, so we're just doing everything we can to try to make their lives a little better a little easier," Chief Wolfer says.
They gave so much love, but got even more back, that they say this is now going to become a yearly thing.
Why not? Turns out, officers are really good at making matches - with a personal touch, too.
Roses of red, delivered, by the men and women in blue.