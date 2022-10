N. CATASAUQUA, Pa. - A North Catasauqua woman whose dogs ran loose in her neighborhood has pleaded guilty.

Court records show Tanya Pridgeon pleaded guilty to charges related to not keeping her pets properly confined.

This comes after her dogs got out multiple times and went after people and pets.

Police say last month, her pit bulls attacked a woman and killed a cat.

The attacks prompted residents and police to speak out.