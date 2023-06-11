NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A man is dead after being struck by two different vehicles.

The pedestrian accident happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday in the area of Rising Sun Road and Mauser Street in North Whitehall Township, police say.

22-year-old Christian Torres of North Whitehall was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest where he died of his injuries.

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office says the cause and manner of death are pending results of the autopsy.

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Major Case Unit. Troop M Reconstructive Accident Team and the Lehigh County DA's Office are investigating.