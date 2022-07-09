NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — Officials in one Lehigh County community are warning the public about what they describe as "a pack of 3 dangerous, stray Pitt mixes" roaming around the area.
The Laury's Station Volunteer Fire Company in North Whitehall Township shared photos of the dogs on its Facebook page Saturday morning.
The post said that two of the three dogs "have shown major aggression towards other dogs and have attacked multiple dogs in their own yards."
A dog that was attacked Friday night had to be euthanized because of her injuries, according to the post.
The post said any sightings or problems involving the dogs should be reported to the Pennsylvania State Police (610-861-2026), the Sanctuary at Haafsville (484-285-5445), and the animal control officer (610-797-1205, ext. 310).