NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The North Whitehall Township Board of Supervisors on Monday night approved the rescheduling of the closure of a section of Pine Street to allow for the installation of a sanitary sewer line.
Pine Street between Walnut and Cobbler streets will now be closed from March 2 to March 19. Traffic will be rerouted onto Old Post and Neffs Laurys roads.
The board last month granted approval to developer Curtis E. Schneck to install the sewer line for the Fairland Farms housing development in Schnecksville and close the section of Pine Street from Feb. 8 to Feb. 22. However, February snow scuttled that plan.
Residents living on the affected 1,000-foot stretch of Pine Street will be able to access their driveways, but the area will be closed to general traffic. Township manager Christopher Garges noted that the developer has made aware all necessary contacts, including the U.S. Postal Service, emergency agencies, and the Parkland School District.
Other news
The board authorized Garges to seek proposals from Gilmore and Associates Inc., the township's planning consultant, for a new comprehensive plan. The township last updated its comprehensive plan, which provides a roadmap for future planning, in 2009.
In his financial report to the board, Garges said the township is 12% over projected revenues, partly because of a $250,000 COVID-19 relief grant from Lehigh County. North Whitehall also has exceeded its estimates in the collection of transfer and earned incomes taxes.
On the expense side, the township was under by 12%, which Garges attributed to a freeze in spending on nonessential areas, cutbacks on some road projects, and savings on diesel fuel and vehicle repairs. The largest overage was related to legal expenses, he said.