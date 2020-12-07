NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – Residents of North Whitehall Township will not see any municipal tax increases for the new year.
On Monday, the North Whitehall Township Board of Supervisors unanimously passed the $4.8 million 2021 municipal budget. The newly adopted budget is 2.9% higher than the 2020 budget but does not carry any tax increases.
As part of the budget, officials have allocated $1.21 million towards capital improvements for the area surrounding the North Valley Trade Center. Plans call for improvements to Route 309, Independence Drive, and Pennsylvania Avenue.
Township Manager Christopher Garges said developer Black Creek Group has already procured a tenant for the 812,000-square-foot warehouse facility at 4255 N. Valley Drive, but did not elaborate on the identity of the tenant.