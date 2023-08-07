N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The North Whitehall Township Board of Supervisors granted final revised plan approval for a proposed apartment complex Monday night at the Municipal Building. The vote was 2-1.

The proposal, known as Timberidge Luxury Apartments, calls for 72 apartments at 2376 Levans Road. Developer Lee Goldstein has indicated previously three stories in height with no elevators.

There will be three parking spaces for each unit.

The approval included also the deferral of sidewalks along Levans. The deferral would remain in effect until directed to install them by PennDOT. The deferral request did not gain Chairman Al Geosits' favor, as he cast the lone "no" vote.

"We're not going to follow our own ordinance," Geosits said.

In other news, the board authorized the township to participate in Keystone Communities application submission with the Redevelopment Authority of Lehigh County. The "Blight to Bright" state grant will be designated to address blighted properties through demolition or repair in two municipalities in addition to North Whitehall - Whitehall Township and the Borough of Catasauqua.

North Whitehall offered a $150,000 match commitment over three years. Whitehall has already forged a $150,000 match commitment over three years from Whitehall. Catasauqua has preliminarily indicated a $52,500 commitment in matching funds over three years, although the borough has yet to offer a commitment letter.

Collectively the three municipalities have pledged $352,500 in local funds to match the expected Commonwealth of Pennnsylania funds. In addition, Lehigh County has pledged an additional $150,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding toward the local match.

Finally, the board approved a township building renovation. Geosits said the renovation will provide for a larger meeting room and a training space and would decompartmentalize the current facility. Township Manager Randy Cope added the current facility is "out of office space."

The current facility was built orginally in 1965. Addition and upgrades were made in 1990 and 2005.

Construction is scheduled to begin in May 2024 and the facility is set to open in May 2025. The approved project will cost $5.2 million.