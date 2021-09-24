HARRISBURG, Pa. – Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Friday that additional counties have been approved for federal disaster relief related to damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
The major disaster declaration through the Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide federal funding and services to eligible individuals and households in Bedford and Northampton counties through the Individual Assistance program.
Such assistance had already been offered to Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia, and York counties, while the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program was made available to all 67 state counties.
"This terrible storm had a significant impact on the entire commonwealth," Wolf said in a press release. "Thanks to the thorough work of state, federal and local officials to assess damages, more counties are now eligible for much-needed federal assistance."
According to FEMA, the federal assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of Hurricane Ida.
Wolf urges individuals in the declared counties who suffered property damage or loss as a direct result of the remnants of Ida to register with FEMA and apply for disaster assistance.
Impacted residents of Bedford, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia and York counties should register with FEMA online or call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-FEMA (3362). Helpline services are available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m.
In the coming days, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency will be working with its partners at FEMA, as well as with county governments, to organize and open a number of Disaster Recovery Centers in impacted communities. FEMA will have staff available at these centers to assist residents with the appropriate documents and expedite the process of obtaining recovery aid.
"The impact of this disaster will be felt for years to come," said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. "Getting Individual Assistance to survivors will speed up the recovery process to restore some sense of normalcy in these communities."