A high school in the Lehigh Valley will be closed Tuesday after a threat was made.

Northampton Area High School will be closed out of an abundance of caution, according to Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik. All students who attend the high school will have a remote learning day and should not report to the school, Kovalchik said in a message to the community.

The high school administration reported Friday that "Shooting up School March 14th" was written on a bathroom stall wall, according to Kovalchik.

Kovalchik said the decision to close the school was made after many discussions with district officials and local law enforcement.

Bethlehem Area Vocational School students should not report to the vocational school Tuesday. Dual enrollment students may report to the community college.

The high school will reopen for in-person learning on Wednesday, Kovalchik said, and additional safety measures will be in place, including officers from local police departments.

All other district schools will be open for in-person learning Tuesday.

If there is a need to close all schools due to inclement weather Tuesday, the community will be notified, Kovalchik said.

"The District, in collaboration with the local officials, will continue to investigate this situation and any safety situations moving forward this school year," Kovalchik said.

"If we determine who is responsible for this threat or future threats, the individuals will be held accountable to the fullest extent possible."