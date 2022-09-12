NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Pennsylvania...and northeast Pennsylvania...including the following counties...in east central Pennsylvania...Lehigh and Northampton. In northeast Pennsylvania... Carbon and Monroe. * WHEN...Until 230 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1125 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly across portions of the advisory area as we've received a report of 3 inch per hour rates of rain producing close to 1.5 inches in just over 30 minutes in Neffs. - Some locations that may experience flooding include... Lehighton, Northampton, Palmerton, Jim Thorpe, Slatington, Walnutport, Berlinsville, Beltzville State Park, Emerald, Danielsville, Neffs, and Schnecksville. - This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 60 and 88. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood