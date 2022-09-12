NORTHAMPTON, Pa. – The Northampton Area School District is preparing for the next steps to potentially construct a new elementary school and administration building in East Allen Township, off Route 329.
At Monday night's school board meeting, Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik discussed an upcoming Act 34 hearing regarding the district's proposal.
Act 34, established by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in 1973, requires a public hearing be held on all new construction and substantial additions for school districts.
"Maximum building construction costs, school building capacity, and aggregate building expenditures are all items examined via this process," according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education's description of the act.
Previously, NASD placed the cost of a new school and an administration building at $70.4 million. The plan calls for a 113,238-square-foot elementary school with a 36,172-square-foot administration building on Route 329 and Seemsville Road.
The rationale for the new construction stems from buildings that need extensive rehabilitation and could possibly be replaced. That includes Moore and Franklin elementary schools and the district's Washington building and administration building.
Directors decided to move forward with this plan Monday night.
Kovalchik said the vote "does not mean the district is going to build anything on Route 329," but it does provide a specific purpose for the upcoming Act 34 meeting.
A study presented to the district in June said the Route 329 site was being considered for a number of reasons, including that the district already owns the land and it would allow flexibility if enrollment were to continue to grow.
The Act 34 meeting is currently scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 in the middle school cafeteria.
Meeting recordings
In other news, the board advanced the delayed streaming of board meetings. The policy, 006, would result in the district recording the audio and visual of school board meetings and placing them on the NASD website the following day for a 30-day period or until the next meeting minutes were approved.
Director Kim Bretzik supported the policy but did not like a sentence about a redaction provision which could be enacted by the district. She called it a potentially "very narrow" opportunity for the district to edit statements of which they did not agree.
Solicitor C. Steven Miller said the sentence could be kept or could be withdrawn as it was not required legally.
"You could just stream it all," Miller said.