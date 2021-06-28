NORTHAMPTON, Pa. – What is the Northampton Area School District going to do with its recent 1.5% tax increase?
Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik attempted to answer that question during Monday night's board of directors' meeting, held at the middle school's cafeteria.
The district's leader sought to place the hike, passed in the 2021-22 budget June 14, into context. The explanation took the form of a narrative, which placed the school district at the mercy of unfunded mandates and unknown state budgets, thanks to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to soon sign the new budget. The state spending plan "looks like there is an increase for public education," the superintendent said. That increase, however, will not directly benefit NASD, according to Kovalchik.
"Northampton does not fall into that category," he said.
However, the district could see an $800,000 windfall in basic education funding, Kovalchik noted. That funding is also "based on a formula and I don't have all the specifics on that formula … We'll see what happens."
Kovalchik said the district was unaware what the state was and was not going to address in its general budget. This is standard operating procedure, he added, but given this, it was financially responsible earlier this month to seek higher taxes.
"We had no idea what the state was going to do with their budget," he said. "That's the system."
The "system" also includes what Kovalchik described as "unfunded mandates" which make it challenging for any district to adequately budget. Kovalchik noted Senate Bill 664 as an example of such a mandate.
The bill would "give parents the power to make the decision on whether their child should advance to the next grade level by July 15" and would extend eligibility for programs under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act during the next school year, according to the website of state Sen. Jake Corman, who authored the bill. If passed by the governor, the bill would apply only to the 2021-22 school year to address learning gaps related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, the school's fund balance is gradually dwindling, Kovalchik said. To illustrate the point, he noted "five or six years ago," NASD had a fund balance of $13 million. Currently, the amount is $7 million.
"I get the questions," Kovalchik said of property owners' inquiries. "It's a legitimate question. I'm a taxpayer. I don't like my taxes going up, either."
Emergency provisions
In board activities, directors approved emergency provisions which require at least 180 instructional days and 990 instructional hours at the secondary levels, and 900 hours instructional hours at the elementary level. The temporary emergency provisions will remain in effect throughout the school year.
Speech services contract
Directors approved a contract renewal for speech and language services at Colonial John Siegfried Elementary School.
The deal, with ProvidaStaff/EDU Healthcare, will also include other district buildings based on need. The pact will not exceed $75,600.
Personnel news
In personnel moves, directors approved Michelle Schoeneberger's appointment to serve as coordinator of the Title VI, VII, IX and Americans with Disabilities Act programs, effective July 1. Earlier this month, Schoeneberger was named assistant superintendent of schools.
Another personnel move designated Janelle Schaeffer to serve as assistant high school principal, effective on or around July 19. She will receive an annual $83,000 salary.
The board also approved Daniele Bowman and Michael Missmer to serve as assistants to the athletic director. Bowman will handle the duties in the fall, while Missmer will serve during the winter and spring.
It also accepted Lydia DeLong's resignation from long-term substitute music teacher at George Wolf Elementary School, and Andrew Czekner from the reading specialist position.
The board also OK'd job descriptions for various posts, including real estate clerk/business office support, and accounts payable/business office support.