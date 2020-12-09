Northampton Area School District will temporarily switch to online learning starting next week, according to Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik.
The district will go fully virtual from Monday, Dec. 14 until Monday, January 11, Kovalchik said in a Twitter post Wednesday.
Kovalchik said the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and staffing issues factored into the decision to go temporarily virtual.
Parents and Students please check your email for an important update regarding the District moving to virtual classes for all student’s starting Monday, December 14, 2020, until Monday, January 11, 2021.— Joseph Kovalchik (@NASDschoolsSupt) December 9, 2020
Bethlehem Area School District also announced it will be switching to a remote learning model starting on Monday.