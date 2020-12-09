remote learning virtual online classes school generic graphic

Northampton Area School District will temporarily switch to online learning starting next week, according to Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik.

The district will go fully virtual from Monday, Dec. 14 until Monday, January 11, Kovalchik said in a Twitter post Wednesday.

Kovalchik said the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and staffing issues factored into the decision to go temporarily virtual.

Bethlehem Area School District also announced it will be switching to a remote learning model starting on Monday.

