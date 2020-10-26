NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Northampton Area School District will continue their current hybrid learning model through at least the end of this calendar year.
"We're going to stay with the current model until after the holidays," said Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik, during Monday night's school board meeting.
After a Zoom meeting last Friday with St. Luke's representatives, the superintendent said rising case numbers in Northampton County and an inability to adequately keep all students socially distanced with a full in-attendance learning situation made altering the district's current model, at best, tedious.
Kovalchik told directors that in order to adequately adhere to acceptable, 6-foot social distancing guidelines, the district would have to add classroom space and staff. That would take money NASD simply does not have.
He added the medical experts said social distancing was one of three criteria individuals should meet to marginalize COVID-19's spread. The other two are prolific handwashing and wearing face masks.
The superintendent added that the future may not be all that bright, either. During the Friday teleconference, medical experts lamented the potential return of college students home to visit family during Thanksgiving and winter break. While this would not directly impact NASD students, many could come in direct contact with siblings.
In other news, Kovalchik announced the 98th gridiron clash with Catasauqua will take place on Thanksgiving. The superintendent added that no other events surrounding the football game - such as a dinner, breakfast or bonfire - will take place.
In other news, directors authorized the issuance of general obligation bonds for three separate issues. The first was for the purpose of funding the final phase of the new Lehigh School project for an amount not to exceed $11.5 million. The second, for a maximum amount of $12 million, was for the refunding of debt acquired in 2016. There is a caveat - the approval was contingent on the district realizing a minimum $200,000 savings. The third authorized the refinancing of general obligation bond originated in 2013 in the maximum amount of $24 million, provided the district realize a $400,000 minimum savings.
In other financial news, directors authorized the administration to prepare and solicit bids for various supplies and services for the 2021-2022 school year including maintenance and custodial supplies; instructional and general supplies; gasoline and diesel; and fuel, oil and natural gas.
Finally, the board also approved the retirement of Lydia Hanner, director of curriculum and instruction, effective June 30, 2021. Kovalchik indicated Hanner has worked for the district since 1991.