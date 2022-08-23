The Northampton Area School District may put up a new school.

The district is considering building an elementary school in East Allen Township, off Route 329.

The cost of a new school and an administration building, according to a preliminary estimate, would be $70.4 million. No decisions have been made yet by the district on new buildings or alternatives.

The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission reviewed a proposal for a 113,238-square-foot elementary school with 36,172-square-foot administration building on Route 329 and Seemsville Road, with parking lots and room for buses, at a committee meeting Tuesday.

The Northampton district, in a presentation made in June, said multiple facilities had to be addressed, including Moore and Franklin elementary schools. Those schools, along with the district's Washington building and administration building, need extensive work and could be considered for replacement, according to the presentation.

That study, presented by multiple companies including D'Huy Engineering, also looked at proposed additional housing in the district and enrollment growth.

The Route 329 site is a viable option, according to the study, because the district owns the land, construction there would not interfere with education at existing schools, and the new building would provide flexibility in dealing with potential enrollment growth.

The LVPC's comprehensive planning committee made some suggestions related to safety in a report by Community and Regional Planner Bambi Griffin Rivera.

Speeding on Route 329 requires "traffic-calming" measures such as signs and road markings, her report said.

She also noted the location of a playground in the middle of the school bus parking lot.

"Although there is a buffer area between the access road and the play area, small children would have to walk through an area designated for school buses to access the playground and this could be problematic," Griffin Rivera wrote.

Griffin Rivera's report was passed to the full commission, which will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. That meeting will be held virtually. A link is available at the LVPC's website.