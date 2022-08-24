The Northampton Area School District resembles a 97-square-mile puzzle spread over seven municipalities.

Some pieces are in place. The district has old buildings that must be renovated or replaced.

Meanwhile, residential growth looms in the district. How many new residents and students that will bring and where they will live can only be estimated.

The potential enrollment growth piece of the puzzle is an educated guess, but growth is a given.

"Based on my conversations with the townships and the boroughs in my school district, we're anticipating approximately 1,500 homes will be built over the next 5 to 10 years," NASD Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik said in an interview Wednesday. That estimate, he conceded, is conservative.

That wave of growth presents a challenge to a sprawling system with old buildings. The district's Washington technology center, a former elementary school, is more than 100 years old. The administration building on Laubach Avenue and Franklin Elementary School have passed the century mark, and Moore Elementary School opened more than 60 years ago.

"We have some aging facilities and we have the potential for significant growth," Kovalchik said. "Our current elementary schools cannot handle that growth."

Kovalchik's administration, at the direction of the Northampton school board, has been checking two options: renovations, or construction of a new elementary school, with administrative space, at district-owned land on Route 329 and Seemsville Road in East Allen Township.

Any final decision is up to the school board, but right now, the difference between renovations and new construction comes down to about $1 million.

The estimated cost of renovations, as presented in June, is $69.3 million. The Franklin school, built in 1907, could be closed in that scenario. Renovation scenarios vary, but shifting students to different schools during construction could be a result.

Building a new school, with related improvements, would total $70.4 million. Under that plan, the Franklin, Washington and administration buildings would be closed.

Kovalchik said a final decision may come in 2023.

"The school board approved our moving ahead with exploring the opportunity to construct the facility on our Route 329 property. Eventually the board will have to make a decision on building," he said. "Sometime next year or so, this will go out for bids. If bids are approved by the board, then you're moving ahead with the project."

Kovalchik reiterated that there are many moving pieces in whatever the district decides to do.

"It's a very complex situation," he said. "It's not just one building."

The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will review the proposed new school on Thursday, but in this case, it is an advisory board. Preliminary comments from the LVPC's professional staff expressed concern about traffic flow inside and outside the potential building.

Final decisions on building will be made by the Northampton Area district school board, and development issues will be considered by East Allen Township.

The LVPC meeting Thursday will be held virtually. A link to the meeting and agenda is on the commission's website.

The district's 97-square-mile area, all in Northampton County, includes the boroughs of Bath, Chapman and Northampton, and the townships of Allen, East Allen, Lehigh and Moore.