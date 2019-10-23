NORTHAMPTON, Pa. – Northampton Borough Council last week approved the purchase of a $1.4 million Pierce aerial ladder fire truck. It will take over a year to build and will not affect the current 2020 budget.
During its previous meeting earlier this month, the council tabled the matter requesting further information.
According to Borough Manager LeRoy Brobst, the truck will not be ready until the end of 2020 and payments will become due for Northampton sometime in the beginning of 2021.
He said the council initially was hesitant about the purchase, but realized it was necessary for fighting fires and would eventually have to be done.
He said the borough will make a $288,000 down payment on the vehicle and secure an initial $300,000 loan from Pennsylvania's Emergency Management Agency. The first payment of the loan will be due one month after delivery.
Brobst said a second 15-year loan will be obtained from the Kansas State Bank for the approximately $800,000 balance on the truck.
The fire truck is sold through Glick Fire Equipment Company of Bird in Hand, Pennsylvania. It will be built at the Pierce Manufacturing fire truck factory in Madison, Wisconsin.