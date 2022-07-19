NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - If you had to describe Taylor Roasted Coffee House, you might say this java joint making coffee is jumping.
It's a relatively new development after vandals struck Northampton's main street last year.
"Somebody took a garden hose that was outside and fished it through the vent pipe of our old coffee roaster," said owner Jackie Livermon.
Taylor's was flooded, the coffee roaster destroyed, and the build back slowed by supply chain issues.
But little did owners Jackie Livermon and John Weber know, their loyal customers were waiting patiently. Roger Bowen was first in line when the coffee started brewing again this week.
"I made arrangements to be a few minutes late and so I came here first," Bowen said.
But the folks are not just casual coffee drinkers. We're talking die-hard fans like Shiela Persing, who showed us pictures of the coffee club, which for years would meet at the shop weekly to catch up.
"It was, and it was really nice and so it’s really sad when that happened to them, we were all upset about it," Persing said.
Now those frowns are turned upside down, and caffeinated once more.
The turnout shows Taylor's that they are not just a cup of Joe on the go, but a friendly community staple.
"We didn’t realize how much we meant to the larger community, I guess you sometimes under appreciate yourself," Livermon said.