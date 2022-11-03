Northampton County's proposed 2023 budget includes dozens of grants to nonprofit groups that are funded by a tax on hotel stays.

Some of the recipients have an obvious connection to tourism, such as Celtic Fest, due to receive $40,000; the State Theatre, up for $25,000, and the Bach Choir of Bethlehem, allocated $20,000 in the spending plan prepared by the administration of County Executive Lamont McClure.

The county assesses a 4% tax on hotel rooms and directs the proceeds to organizations that promote tourism.

Some awards in the 2023 lineup do not have a clear connection to the hospitality business, an issue raised at Wednesday's County Council budget hearing.

Council reviews McClure's budget, and as of now, plans a vote on the plan on Dec. 1.

The Bethlehem Area Public Library, for example, is due to receive $2,500. Libraries are not a county responsibility and do not have any clear link to tourism, Commissioner John Cusick said (council members carry the title of commissioner).

Tina Smith, head of the county's Department of Community and Economic Development, said the library is planning a book festival to promote tourism in downtown Bethlehem.

Cusick and Commissioner Ron Heckman both objected to grants for the IronPigs Charities, the philanthropic wing of the AAA baseball team in Allentown, on the grounds that the 'Pigs are a business, even if the grant goes to their charity. Heckman said the money could be used for anything, including planned stadium renovations that he said are Lehigh County's responsibility.

Lehigh County owns Coca-Cola Park, the home of the 'Pigs. Major League Baseball wants $10 million in renovations at the stadium.

The 2023 budget allocates $50,000 to the IronPigs Charities from the hotel fund, and another $125,000 from the Grow NORCO program, which promotes "economic prosperity and qualify of life." The Grow NORCO grant includes $100,000 already allocated but not distributed, according to Stephen Barron, director of fiscal affairs.

"I'm not going to support anything for the IronPigs," Heckman said.

The complete list can be found in the 2023 proposed budget, starting on page 68.