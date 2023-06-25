"We are celebrating our 300th anniversary," said Rachel Hacker, Pastor of Emmanuel's Lutheran Church.

"A 300 year anniversary is a big milestone," said Christopher DeForest, Bishop of Northeastern Pennsylvania Synod of ELCA.

For 300 years, Emmanuel's Lutheran Church of Bath has welcomed families from generation to generation.

"In a world of division and struggle, these people seek to worship god together. To welcome people in of all kinds," said DeForest.

The church started in 1723 by the Pennsylvania Dutch.

It started out as a log cabin with a school house built not far from where today's church stands on Valley View Drive in Moore Township.

"They have a strong sense of roots and history here," said DeForest.

Today, the church celebrates three centuries of religion in this congregation through song, prayer and even a work of art.

"The contributing artists were as young as 1 and as old as 88," said Hacker.

The church says it's because of the people, the children, the families and the friends that this congregation can look forward to 300 more years down the line.

"I'm really proud to be a part of a community that includes a congregation like Emmanuel's," said DeForest.