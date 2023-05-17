Two Northampton County commissioners will face off in the fall race for county controller.

Tara Zrinski declared victory in the Democratic primary election late Tuesday night, around midnight.

"With 61% of the vote, I'm pretty confident calling victory at this point," Zrinski said in a Facebook post, adding, "I had a great day at the polls and I am looking forward to facing John Cusick in November."

Zrinski had 13,809 votes over opponent Nadeem Qayyum's 9,094, according to unofficial county results.

On the Republican side, Cusick ran unopposed. Northampton County's unofficial results showed he received 13,303 votes.

Results are not official until certified.

Incumbent Controller Richard "Bucky" Szulborski was not on the ballot. When appointed by county council vote in 2021, he said he would not run for the office.

Szulborski, a Bethlehem resident, has stepped in twice to fill vacancies in the controller's office. His first stint was in 2018, when Stephen Barron resigned to be director of fiscal affairs in County Executive Lamont McClure's administration.

He kept the job until 2019, when Antoine "Tony" Bassil was elected. Szulborski was appointed again in 2021 after Bassil's death.

The controller is the county's independent fiscal watchdog, overseeing financial and "conducts financial performance audits of agencies receiving, disbursing or authorizing the disbursement of county funds, as well as the records of contracted service providers."

Those audits are presented to county council.

Neither candidate in the fall election has an accounting background, but both have cited their experience in reviewing county budgets and spending as credentials for the office.