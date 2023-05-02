Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure is now dealing with a Republican-majority county council, but the second-term Democrat says his approach to governing will not change.

"It doesn't matter to us what majority party is leading council," McClure said in an email statement. "We don't bring bad ideas to them. We will continue to work with them irrespective of what they call themselves."

County Council President Kerry Myers switched to the GOP last week as part of a write-in bid in District 2. He did not make it to the primary ballot as a Democrat because his nominating petition did not have enough valid signatures.

The only candidate on the ballot for District 2, the Easton area, is Kelly Keegan, a Democrat.

The party switch gives Republicans a 5-4 majority on county council, with Myers, John Cusick, John Goffredo, Thomas Giovanni and John Brown on the GOP side, versus four Democrats: Vice President Ron Heckman, Lori Vargo Heffner, Tara Zrinski and Kevin Lott.

Myers acknowledged that write-in campaigns are difficult. He also took the blame for not having 250 valid signatures to make it to the ballot.

At the same time, he's a council member who has made history a couple times.

In January, when he was a Democrat, he became the first Black council president of any party. Now, he's the first Black council president as a Republican.

Myers also boasts of a new honor. On Monday, he was named one of Northampton County's Outstanding Seniors, making him one of the county residents over 60 who has helped others through personal action and public service.

In a telephone interview Tuesday, Myers said he's not part of the MAGA -- Make America Great Again -- movement promoted by former President Donald Trump.

"I am not a Trump man, that has not changed," he said.

Myers said family and friends are organizing to get his vote out. He will see the results on Election Day, May 16.

Myers said he cannot predict if he'll remain as head of council, although he remains in the majority party.

"That's a call entirely up to the nine members of council," he said, adding, "At this level, beings Rs and Ds makes no sense," as he referred to the two parties by their first initials.

"We really need to get past the Rs and Ds at the local level," Myer said. "We are here to serve the people, not the party."

Myers said he sought the blessing of his family before announcing the switch, and said that regardless of party affiliation, people know what the 69-year-old Palmer Township resident stands for.

"Everybody who knows me knows who I am and what I've been my entire life," said Myers, a U.S. Navy veteran and head of Easton's Varsity E Club.

McClure's statement referred to Myers' stances on issues.

"In regards to Mr. Myers' party change, personally, I'm not sure why he would abandon the party. He was a lifelong Democrat. He worked tirelessly on diversity, equity and inclusion issues for many years," the statement says. "To join ultra-MAGA Republicans at this point in America's history does not make sense."

Council member Vargo Heffner said the goal for council is to work toward a consensus, regardless of party.

"It's unfortunate that somebody felt that they had to switch parties but everybody needs to make their own decisions and make their own choices," she said. Vargo Heffner said both parties have changed over the years.

She said that even though Myers has left the party, she expects to find "common ground" with him on issues.

"I was elected to represent Northampton County," not just one party, said Vargo Heffner, who is president of the state Federation of Democratic Women.

The first full council meeting with the new Republican majority will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the government center in Easton. The agenda and links to a webcast will be available at the county website.