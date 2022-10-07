UPPER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Northampton County Council is at odds with the county executive on three key measures. It overrode his vetoes.

County Executive Lamont McClure is standing firm on his stances on Gracedale, employee wages and compensation for his own position, insisting the council shouldn't waste taxpayer dollars.

"I'm not going to sit here and be a puppet," Vice President Kerry Myers said about Gracedale at the Northampton County Council meeting Thursday. "Our job is to make sure they're a smooth-running organization and everything is not peachy cream and rosy."

"Gracedale is in a challenging position. It's a county-run nursing home," said Northampton County Council member John Goffredo. "We're at half census."

But McClure insists Gracedale is on the right track.

"Considering we've just come out of an economic and health disaster that we haven't seen in more than 100 years, the management of Gracedale is doing a terrific job, and having some third-party consultant come in and look over their shoulder isn't going to do anybody any good, especially the residents," said McClure.

He considers it reckless spending to do a study on Gracedale's operations and on county employee salaries.

"Every time we do a contract, our bargaining units, they do a wage study," said McClure. "In most of our jobs, we're not having trouble hiring at all."

"We have gone through a very tumultuous couple of years with inflation," said Goffredo.

Council overrode his vetoes for both studies.

The next step is for the council to accept proposals from bidders, so at this point, it's unclear how much the studies will cost.

"We haven't made a commitment to spend the money," said Northampton County President Lori Vargo Heffner. "No one is looking to just blow money on some highfalutin consultant to make nothing happen."

"These things can cost them hundreds of thousands of dollars," said McClure.

Council's third override was to increase the salary of the county executive from $85,000 to $105,000.

"The salary has remained the same for 16 years," said Northampton County Council member John Cusick.

McClure says now is not the time for that, since he believes the pay he, if re-elected, or his successor would get, is sufficient.