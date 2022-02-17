NAZARETH, Pa. - The Northampton County District Attorney's Office is announcing a guilty plea relating to the overdose death of Joseph Dell’Alba in Nazareth Borough one year ago.
The DA reports 32-year-old Scott Guth pleaded guilty Thursday to drug delivery resulting in death, in relation to the death of Dell’Alba on Wednesday, February 16, 2021.
On February 12, 2021, Nazareth Borough Police were called to the 400 block of W. High Street for a narcotics overdose. Upon arrival, police say they found Dell’Alba in cardiac arrest.
Officers attempted life-saving measures before the victim was taken to St. Luke’s University Hospital Anderson Campus.
Dell’Alba died at the hospital as a result of complications from the narcotics overdose.
The DA's office says the narcotics recovered at the scene were analyzed by the Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Laboratory, and tested positive for methamphetamine, Tramadol, Xylazine, and fentanyl.
The coroner ruled the death a homicide, and the cause to be acute intoxication due to the combined narcotic effects.
Police say Guth is responsible for supplying the narcotics to Marissa Metler. Metler was charged in July 2021 on murder of the third degree and drug delivery resulting in death.
The charges were issues against Metler after police responded to her Nazareth apartment for narcotics overdose, killing Dell’Alba.
Metler admitted to police she purchased two bundles of fentanyl within the City of Allentown on February 12, 2021, and gave one to Dell’Alba.
Guth is at Northampton County Prison to await his sentencing.