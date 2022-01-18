EASTON, Pa. - The Northampton County District Attorney says the hard work of the Easton and Bethlehem police departments got who he considers a serial sex offender off the streets.
A lot has happened since 35-year-old Clement Swaby was arrested by Easton Police last year, but one of the first was that his DNA was put into a national data bank. That allowed investigators from several agencies to connect the dots that draw a picture of terror: breaking into homes and assaulting college-aged women.
"There's nothing worse for a person to be awakened in the middle of the night to some shadowy figure at the base of their bed, and/or in the room somewhere, and this is basically what's happening to these poor victims," said Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck.
Among Swaby's first charges were those for holding two Lafayette students at knifepoint and either committing or trying to commit sexual offenses. Easton and Bethlehem police teamed up and determined he was also behind the rape of a Lehigh student. Those two agencies' dogged investigations and the DNA they each secured lead to more answers.
Police in West Conshohocken now say Swaby's DNA matches evidence found at the scene of one of their cases from 2019, so Swaby's also charged with sexually assaulting a Lyft passenger after dropping her off.
This comes as police in Orange County, Florida say they too just found a DNA match for an assault from back in 2016. Houck says while Swaby was living in Bethlehem at the time of his arrest, he had connections to Florida, too.
"Florida is in the process now of tracking down the witnesses, victims," said Houck.
That means more charges could be coming.
Police believe Swaby used his job as a rideshare driver to target women.
"Allegedly, he came in through open windows, open doors," said Houck.
Swaby remains behind bars at Northampton County Prison. He has arraignments for two of the three Lehigh Valley cases scheduled for Feb. 3. The third arraignment date is to be determined.
"We're going to do everything we can here in Northampton County, and hopefully the other jurisdictions as well, to keep this guy off the street for a long, long time," said Houck.
Houck says Easton Police used toll records and video footage to make the initial arrest at Swaby's Bethlehem home. The Lafayette incidents happened in February and March of 2021, and the Lehigh incident happened in May of 2020.
"You've got to lock your doors," said Houck. "You've got to make sure your windows are locked, and it's unfortunate that we're talking like this, but this is what you have to do, because when somebody like this is out there, they're looking for an easy way."