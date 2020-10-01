EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County will dispense some its federal COVID-19 relief money to Lehigh University and Lafayette College, while little East Allen Township will get almost a half-million dollars.
Lehigh, Lafayette, Moravian College and Northampton Community College will each get $200,000 of the $27.6 million the county received from the CARES Act. Lehigh has an endowment of about $1.4 billion, according to its website, while Lafayette's is about $750 million.
County council approved County Executive Lamont McClure's recommendations at its meeting Thursday.
The wealth of the two schools was an issue for Councilman Kevin Lott.
"It is concerning about this, when there is need out in the community," he said.
Still, the vote to approve the payments was unanimous based on the schools' costs and revenue losses related to COVID-19.
Lott betrayed some impatience with the schools during a committee meeting earlier Thursday. When presentations touched upon the year Lafayette was founded (1826) and Moravian education traditions, he told the speakers, "Let's not get off point. We don't need to hear Lafayette is a great college. We know that."
East Allen was the big winner in the second round of municipal grants from the CARES Act money.
The county will dispense another $684,185 to 10 townships and boroughs, with East Allen getting $475,159, or almost $100 for each of its 4,900 residents.
"We're giving people a lot of Christmases early," Councilwoman Lori Vargo Heffner said, asking that the administration make sure the money is spent appropriately.
She and other council members were concerned about one small town getting almost almost 70% of the municipal money approved Thursday.
"They were creative in their applications," said Tina Smith, with the Department of Community and Economic Development.
Wind Gap Borough was next at $42,000, less than 10% of the East Allen allocation, while Williams Township came in last with a grant of $2,524.
Not all county municipalities applied for CARES money.
All money must go to coronavirus pandemic-related expenses, which can include software, hardware related to virtual meetings and working remotely, plexiglass partitions, cleaning supplies, salaries and more.
Council also approved McClure's recommendation of grants of as much as $15,000 to 21 small businesses, among them Emerald Dragon Karate, Creative Signs and Designs, Bar-Don Lanes and Tina Singleton's child care.
After Thursday's grants and earlier rounds, Director of Fiscal Affairs Stephen Barron said the county still has about $1.5 million of CARES Act money left.
Councilmen Kerry Myers and John Cusick said the administration has done an admirable job of getting the money out quickly to help businesses, governments and other organizations that have suffered during the pandemic.
Cusick compared the situation to "Brewster's Millions," a 1985 film starring Richard Pryor as a minor league baseball player who has to spend $30 million in 30 days.
Council President Ron Heckman compared the county's grants of federal money to the bailout of General Motors that kept the car company alive and helped its suppliers. The CARES money should be viewed as a stimulus program, he said.
McClure announced two personnel changes. U.S. Army veteran Alex Carrillo, who served in the 101st Airborne Division in Iraq and Afghanistan, will take the vacant position of director of veterans affairs.
Elizabeth Kelly is leaving as director of human resources. Kathleen Wedge will be acting director, and McClure said he expects to appoint her to the position permanently.