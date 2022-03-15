EASTON, Pa. - Police remain on the hunt for who's responsible for the double fatal shooting Monday in Easton's West Ward. The victims were an Easton high schooler and a former student in the district.
The District Attorney says police will not rest until someone is behind bars for these crimes.
Two guns were found at the scene. Investigators spent Tuesday piecing through evidence, working on search warrants and talking with witnesses.
Gun shots and crime scene tape have been replaced with a memorial and silence.
"It took place in the middle of the day, under the sun, in the middle of a residential area, and we're not going to have this here," said Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck.
The shooting happened at around 4 p.m. Monday on Washington Street, near 13th Street.
Investigators say 17-year-old D-Andre Snipes was shot and killed in a white BMW.
18-year-old Kavan Figueroa also suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died later that night at the hospital.
"It's our belief that they were both shot inside the car, but that continues to be investigated," said Houck.
When 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori asked whether there were any suspects or leads, Houck said, "there's nothing that we can release at this time. The police are still actively investigating this."
But Houck says that investigation is being impeded.
"There just seems to be a lack of cooperation on the part of some of the people in the neighborhood, and we understand that you know that there's a fear issue here, but there's a great community interest here," said Houck.
Anyone with information, including dash cam or surveillance video, is urged to call police at 610-250-6634 or e-mail mgerould@easton-pa.gov. You can remain anonymous.
"We need to step up here. We need to step up," said Houck.
The Easton Area School District superintendent sent a message to faculty sharing condolences, and saying, "As a school community, we mourn their loss and continue to search for ways to support our youth as they navigate life's challenges." He added psychologists and counselors are available for students and staff.
Both victims had autopsies scheduled for Tuesday.
Police say it appears they did not shoot at each other and that they were targeted, meaning there is not a danger to the public at this time.