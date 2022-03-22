EASTON, Pa. | Earlier this year, members of the Northampton County Drug Task Force (NCDTF) say they began an investigation on the drug trafficking operation of Gabriel Garofalo, in Bethlehem, Pa.
During this investigation, several controlled purchases of fentanyl were made from Garofalo, officials say. On March 18, members of the NCDTF, including Bethlehem City Police Department, Lower Saucon Police Department, and Hellertown Police Department, served a valid search warrant on E. 5th Street.
Prior to serving the warrant, 23-year-old Garofalo was observed leaving the residence and was detained, officials noted.
Garofalo had in his possession keys for the residence on E. 5th St. Bethlehem, $130 US currency, and a black Apple cell phone, which operated from the same number a confidential informant utilized to purchase fentanyl from Garofalo.
As a result of the search warrant, the following items were recovered from the defendant’s bedroom:
- Mail/documents for the defendant
- A black in color polymer 9mm handgun with no serial number
- Extended magazines
- Numerous rounds of ammunition
- A distributable amount of suspected fentanyl pills
- A distributable amount of suspected marijuana
- A distributable amount of MDMA
- An amount of suspected methamphetamine
- An amount of suspected MDMA pills
- A digital scale
- Sandwich bags
- Rolling papers
- Excess of $3,000 US currency
All of the recovered drugs were field tested, and the results were positive for the said drug, officials said.
Authorities say Garofalo was subsequently charged with three counts of PWI (possession with intent to deliver), four counts of possession, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count person not to possess a firearm, one count of criminal use of communications facility.
Garofalo was arraigned on March 18 by Magisterial District Judge Knisley with bail set at $250,000.
Unable to post bail, he is currently incarcerated in Northampton County Prison.