LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Students at a Northampton County elementary school earned themselves a spot as a finalist in a national creativity competition.

Lehigh Elementary School is getting a $1,000 donation from Jersey Mike's Subs, which organized the contest with the Harlem Globetrotters, and is in the running for the grand prize.

The contest asked elementary students and teachers across the country to invent their own basketball hoops, test them with classroom competitions and then submit a photo.

The photo submitted by Lehigh Elementary, part of the Northampton Area School District, shows students trying out mini basketball hoops made of pipe cleaners, straws and other craft supplies.

The grand prize winner of the "Court of Creativity" will be announced next week, and will get a visit from the Harlem Globetrotters before the end of this school year.