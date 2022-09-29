DANIELSVILLE, Pa. - As many have been heading up north for safety from Hurricane Ian, volunteers are flying down south to help those in need.

"I'm a member of the disaster mental health team," said Tasha Behnk, a Red Cross volunteer.

Behnke is preparing to leave her Danielsville, Northampton County home.

The licensed counselor and mom of three will be heading to Florida any day now. She'll serve those dealing with immense loss.

"Letting them tell their story, helping them normalize their feelings because there is no emotion during these times that is not normal," said Behnke.

"Right now, we have nine local volunteers from our area of Pennsylvania on the ground in Florida," said Nicole Roschella of Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania. "We have 13 more on standby."

There are expected to be many more after that. As the storm moves up the coast, the Red Cross will set up more shelters.

"There's a lot of unknowns," said Roschella.

The Red Cross is sending Pennsylvanians on two-week deployments to do a variety of jobs, from assessing damage to logistics and distributing clean up kits.

Meanwhile in the Garden State, Gov. Phil Murphy just authorized 135 New Jersey National Guardsmen for deployment to Florida. Plus, 40 military and support vehicles are en route to assist in the response.

"It's obviously something I've never seen before. That level of devastation and loss, so it's something I'm trying to prepare myself for as best as I can," said Behnke.

"We had 33,000 people staying in the Red Cross and partner evacuation shelters," said Roschella. "That was up from 13,000 the night before."

The Red Cross is transporting mass amounts of type O blood to Florida to continue care for people there. Anyone able to donate is encouraged to do so.