EASTON, Pa. - The Northampton County Prison will soon hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for inmates and staff members.
The clinic will take place on May 12th and will be hosted by the prison healthcare provider, Prime Care Medical.
The Department of Health will deliver either the Moderna or the J&J shot to the prison. Prime Care Medical staff will administer the vaccines.
The vaccinations are not required and are only being provided to those who request them.
So far at least 100 inmates and five staff members have signed up to receive the vaccine.
Over the last few months, NCP employees have been able to sign up for the vaccine at public clinics.