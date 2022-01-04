EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County Prison is reporting 320 positive cases of covid-19 among inmates since the start of the pandemic.
The Director of Corrections reports that, as of January 4th, there were fifteen cases of covid-19 among inmates at Northampton County Prison.
The director continued to report 305 inmates have finished their quarantine periods or are no longer at NCP.
Ten Department of Correction’s employees are currently in quarantine after testing positive for the virus.
“Northampton County, like the rest of the nation, is currently experiencing a surge in COVID-19 infections,” says Lamont McClure. “I urge everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and/or boosted and continue to wear a facemask when out in public. If you develop symptoms, please get tested and quarantine.”
Since March 2020, NCP has conducted 6,554 tests for COVID-19 on inmates.
All new inmates are tested when they come into the facility and must show a negative result before they are transferred to General Population; residents are tested on a random basis.
PrimeCare Medical does daily temperature checks, movement of inmates is restricted within the facility and meals are served in the housing unit.
In-person visitation is prohibited and no volunteers are permitted in the facility.
The Director of Corrections also says cloth masks are provided and inmates must wear them whenever they leave their cell.
Any inmate participating in work release or work programs within NCP must be vaccinated.
NCP has held 29 vaccination clinics this year and vaccinated 524 inmates. The clinics also offer booster shots.
Currently, 306 inmates in the facility are fully vaccinated and 55 inmates have received boosters. Shots for inmates and staff are administered by PrimeCare Medical.
The vaccinations are not compulsory and are only provided to those who request them.
There are currently 632 inmates in residence at NCP.