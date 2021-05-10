NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. - Residents of Northampton County choosing to vote by mail must complete a new application every year. The Elections Office is reminding everyone that the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is May 11th.
You must register for a mail-in ballot by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11th. Voters may also fill out the application at VotesPA.com.
Northampton County officials say that voters signed up on the Permanent/Annual list to vote by mail must fill out a new application every year. Applications for voters on the Permanent/Annual list were mailed out in February.
The Elections Office must receive a completed application by 5:00 PM on Tuesday, May 11th in order to send out a mail-in ballot.
Mail-in ballots must meet the following criteria to be counted.
The ballot must be sealed inside of the secrecy envelope.
The secrecy envelope must not contains any text, marks or symbols.
The voter must sign and date the outer return envelope.
The ballot must be received by the Elections Office by 8:00 p.m. on May 18th.
Voters can return mail-in ballots by bringing them directly to the Elections Office at the Government Center at 669 Washington Street in Easton.
Secure ballot drop-off boxes are available in each of the county’s four districts.
· Rotunda of the Government Center – 669 Washington Street, Easton, 18042.
· Human Services Building – 2801 Emrick Blvd. Bethlehem, 18020.
· Northampton County 911 Center – 100 Gracedale Ave. Nazareth, 18064.
· Bethlehem City Hall – 10 E. Church Street, Bethlehem, 18018.
Voters may only drop off their own ballots. Voters can track the status of their mail-in or absentee ballots at VotesPA.com.
All precincts will be open on May 18th for in-person voting.