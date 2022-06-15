NORTHAMPTON CO., Pa. - The opioid crisis has no economic boundaries. No matter who you are, or where you live, it can be a danger. But now, a new effort is underway to address the problem.
One of the key players involved is Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck.
"Through time, we decided to turn our task force, which was part-time for many years, into a full-time task force," says Houck.
Law enforcement from all over Northampton County will be pitching in, and although it's nearly impossible to stop an epidemic like this, the DA says the task force can be a great start.
"If we go after the drug dealer, we can hopefully cut back on this, we can hopefully chase them into other areas, or hopefully save some lives in the process," he continued.
Houck says the opioid epidemic is a problem that goes deeper than the drugs themselves.
"It's a specific, and it's a very kind of complex crime to solve," explains Houck. "Your only witnesses are either dead or they're involved in criminal behavior. In addition to that, you have toxicology, you have digital forensics. Things like that, that are changing all the time, and these officers have to stay abreast of that."
Perhaps the most interesting part is how the task force is funded.
Houck continues, "The money that we spend to train them further, the money that we spend to send them out for more education, for overtime, for their investigations will all be paid through our drug task force, which in essence is money that we take from drug dealers and turn against them in the investigation and prosecution of these crimes."