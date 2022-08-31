EASTON, Pa. - On Wednesday, for International Overdose Awareness Day, state officials joined parents of those who lost children to substance abuse in Harrisburg to raise awareness about resources.

It comes as Northampton County is set to get more resources from a settlement with opioid makers. After years of litigation in a state suit against 20 pharmaceutical companies, a settlement has been reached.

"In Northampton County, the District Attorney's Office specifically was awarded over $2 million," said Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck, who joined the suit soon after he came into office.

The DA's Office is giving that money to the county's Drug and Alcohol Division to be used for abatement.

There's the organization HERO.

"It's designed for individuals addicted to opioids who are homeless or facing addiction," said Houck.

There's also the PAIR Program.

"If the police feel that there is somebody in need of treatment, they give the name to case managers," said Houck.

The CATCH Program helps people locally too.

"If a medical professional sees them and feels they need treatment," said Houck.

Recovery court assists those with low-level drug offenses.

"Each of them are clamoring for the same kind of funds from the state or from the federal government," said Houck. "This money will go a great deal."

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says preliminary numbers show more than 5,300 overdose deaths reported in the Keystone State in 2021; that's something health officials consider a substantial increase from recent years.

"I think we're getting more joint deliveries resulting in deaths than we ever had before," said Houck. "The numbers don't really seem to be going down at all."

The state secretary of drug and alcohol programs shared a message about the Get Help Now Hotline, which people struggling or loved ones can call or text, whether they're insured or not.

"Asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness," said Jen Smith, Pennsylvania's Secretary of Drug and Alcohol Programs.

The grassroots coalition Fed Up! will join several organizations and the DA's Office for an event and candlelight vigil Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the SteelStacks in Bethlehem.

The Get Help Now Hotline is 1-800-662-HELP (4357).