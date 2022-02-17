EASTON, Pa. - Lamont McClure and the Department of Community and Economic Development will soon accept grant applications for affordable housing in Northampton County.
Grants can be used for affordable housing, programs that benefit low-to-moderate income persons, and infrastructure needs. Funds may be applied to projects making improvements to public facilities, capital improvements for water, sewer or other utilities, street paving, sidewalks, curbing and storm water prevention.
The DCED says the application process for the Community Development Block Grants will run from February 24th until 4:00 p.m. on May 26.
This is the 14th anniversary of the program.
Northampton County officials say funding for the grants is provided through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and will assist people with low incomes.