BETHLEHEM, Pa. | Northampton Community College (NCC) and nonprofit, accredited Western Governors University (WGU) announced the signing of an agreement that creates pathways for NCC employees, graduates, and students to earn a WGU degree.
As part of the agreement, WGU said it will apply credit earned at the associate level at NCC toward a bachelor's degree at WGU. In addition, NCC employees, graduates, and students will be able to apply for specially designated WGU Community College Partner Scholarships.
"This innovative partnership constitutes a milestone for our students and employees," said Farah Bennani, dean of NCC's School of Science, Technology, Engineering & Math. "We have eliminated the challenges of transferring from a community college to a four-year university, thus improving our students' chance of overall success while supporting state and national completion goals."
WGU offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degrees in the high-demand fields of business, information technology, K-12 education, and healthcare, including nursing. WGU says it's competency-based, high-quality and low-cost learning model allows students to accelerate at their own pace.
Tuition is around $3,250 per six-month term for most undergraduate degree programs, the school stated, and students can take as many courses per term as they and their mentors are comfortable with.
"Partnering with Northampton Community College will make it possible for their graduates and employees to complete their degree at a low cost, without disrupting their lives," said Regional Vice President Rebecca Watts, Ph.D.
Watts continued, "At a time when so many people are in need of higher education opportunities that align with employer and industry needs, WGU is thrilled to partner with NCC to advance our mission of providing higher education access to historically-underrepresented communities, like working adults."
WGU says its degree programs include undergraduate and graduate degrees in cybersecurity, human resource management, data management/data analytics, information technology management, business management and leadership, nursing and healthcare management. To learn more, go to their website.