HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Governor announced funding that will support manufacturing industry training in the Lehigh Valley.
Governor Tom Wolf says the funding is being awarded to Northampton Community College, through the Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program.
The money will help develop a new Precision Machining program for low-income individuals, veterans, and others in the Lehigh Valley, Gov. Wolf said.
NCC was awarded $50,252 through the MTTC program to implement Precision Machining, an eight-week, 250-hour program that will teach the safe handling and operation of machining tools most used in the manufacturing industry.
Recruitment will target individuals who are low-income, lack basic technology skills, or are unemployed due to the pandemic, and veterans, career changers, or out-of-school youth who have no post-graduation plans or have changed their plans due to the pandemic.
The program is slated to begin in July 2022 and will serve at least ten students.