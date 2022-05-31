BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Northampton Community College officials announced an upcoming change of leadership Tuesday.
David Ruth will be the college's fifth president.
Ruth is the current vice president and chief of staff under outgoing NCC President Mark Erickson. Erickson plans to retire at the end of June.
“We couldn’t be more pleased with our selection,” said NCC Board of Trustees Chairman Robert Fehnel. “We felt Dave in many ways was uniquely qualified to be our next president. As a community college graduate, he identifies with our students and their needs; as someone who has worked at NCC in an executive role, he well understands the heart and soul of our college; and as someone who has been part of the leadership team at a major university (Drexel), he brings a fresh perspective that will forge our successful future.”
“This is such a special place with so many great past achievements and so many outstanding opportunities,” said Ruth. “It is a college of possibilities, of incredible promise, enormous potential and a depth of talented, truly committed people that are the life blood of NCC."
“I am honored and excited to lead NCC as its next president.”
After earning his associate degree, Ruth went on to complete his bachelor’s degree in mathematics at Frostburg State University, a master’s degree in secondary education and mathematics from Lehigh University, and a Ph.D. in educational leadership from Drexel University.
He joined Northampton Community College as vice president and chief of staff in 2016. In his role, he serves as chief advisor to the president while directing strategic planning, institutional research, planning, government and community relations, diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts as well as global education and international student services.
Ruth will begin his role as NCC president July 1. He and his wife Christine have four children: Nick, 22; Nate, 18; Abby 16 and Andy, 13.