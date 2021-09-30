Northampton Community College sign generic

Northampton Community College is asking for your help in supporting its students and their education goals.

The school is hosting its third annual Giving Day Thursday.

It's a 24-hour online fundraising challenge, with money going toward housing, food, course materials, and other resources and programs.

As part of the challenge on NCC's website, any money you donate will be matched by the Alumni Association.

Thousands of dollars have already been raised.

If you're interested in giving, you have until just before midnight.

