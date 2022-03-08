BETHLEHEM, Pa. | Get the information you need to join one of the fastest growing industries in America; one out of every five jobs created is in healthcare, reports indicate.
Northampton Community College (NCC) announced it will hold a free, virtual information session on its Nurse Aide (CNA) training program on Wednesday, March 23, at 5:00 p.m., via Zoom.
The session will provide the tools to be successful in a new career with the potential of earning $10-$15 per hour, officials say. Attendance is strongly encouraged if you’re considering taking the CNA program so that you understand the program requirements and any updates.
To enroll and for more information, visit online and click on Nurse Aide (CNA), or call 610-332-6585. The CNA program begins May 4.