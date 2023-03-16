BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - There was a presidential inauguration in Northampton County Thursday.

The newest president of Northampton Community College was inaugurated Thursday afternoon.

David Ruth was named president of NCC back in June.

He has worked at the school since 2016.

Ruth says he loves what he does, and he's ready to take on the challenges facing the school.

"We have a challenging enrollment situation. Our enrollments are up right now, and that's a very good thing, but we want to market the right programs and doing all the right things to make sure students want to come to NCC," Ruth said.

Ruth is NCC's fifth president since the school in Bethlehem Township was founded in 1967.