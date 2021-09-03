BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Northampton Community College President Dr. Mark Erickson will step down in summer 2022.
The college’s board is expected to soon initiate a national search to find his successor and establish a search committee to guide that process, according to a news release on the college's website.
Erickson joined the college in 2012, after serving for seven years as president at Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio.
The college noted that during his tenure the college opened a new campus in Monroe County, developed a a series of student success initiatives, and created the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
The school’s endowment doubled during his tenure, the college said.
“For the past nearly 10 years it has been the honor of my lifetime to be part of the NCC family and work with our faculty and staff members to make this a college of the community that transforms the lives of our students by ensuring access to a life-changing college education," Erickson said.
“I like to say NCC transforms the lives of our students. Well, the truth is, it also transforms the lives of its presidents! I have been forever changed by my experiences here, by our students and by our dedicated faculty and staff members. NCC has become an integral part of the fabric of my life and will always hold a special place in my heart.”
“Mark’s impact to the college, and this community, have been extraordinary,” said Robert Fehnel, chairman of NCC’s board of trustees. “His stewardship, leadership, and friendship to so many, have defined his presidency and elevated the college to a whole new level. We owe him a debt of gratitude for all he’s done at NCC.”
Erickson has maintained an active presence on a number of national and regional boards, serving as both a founding member and a steering committee member of the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, chair of Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges, board member and former chair of Community Colleges for International Development and Campus Compact of New York and Pennsylvania.
Locally, he also serves as chair of the Lehigh Valley Education Talent Supply Council and on the boards of the Lehigh Valley Partnership, the Workforce Board Lehigh Valley, and the Lehigh Valley Community Foundation Board of Associates.
He previously served seven-year terms on the boards of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation and Lehigh Valley Industrial Park, Inc.
The college is planning to celebrate Erickson’s tenure at the institution through a series of events in the spring.