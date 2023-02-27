NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - The community of Northampton came out to show their support for a young boy battling cancer.

A spaghetti fundraiser was held Sunday to help the family with the financial burden.

"Leo is an extremely rambunctious, loving, typical 3-year-old, who constantly has a smile on his face. He is a wonderful child," said Sharon Kushnir, Leo's grandmother. "When he's around you he just smiles all the time."

Leo Kushnir is only 3 years old, but his life is not quite like other kids his age.

He was diagnosed with stage 5 Wilms tumor kidney cancer with metastasis to his lungs.

"It was devastating, it completely turned our family's life upside down," said Sharon Kushnir.

His diagnosis came to light last August.

And the community of Northampton was eager to get involved.

"If any of our guys are down and out about anything, we try to step in," said Vinny Eiden, who helped coordinate the event. "You don't even think twice about it."

Family, friends, and the faces behind Gin Mill in Northampton worked together to pull off a spaghetti dinner fundraiser for the Kushnir family. And all of the food was 100% donated by the restaurant.

"Anybody I asked to help with this event was hands on deck, ready to go," said Eiden.

When you looked around the room, you saw bracelets, raffles, t-shirts reading "Leo's Lion" and a whole lot of love for a little boy fighting to live a normal life.

"I've never seen somebody so young going through so much with such a positive attitude," said John Kushnir, Leo's poppop.

Another fundraiser is being planned for May.