WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - Northampton County secured 169 acres of open space Thursday through donation and acquisition.
Ned and Linda Heindel gave the county 77 acres in Williams Township that includes Hexenkopf Rock, a reputedly haunted granite outcropping. Council members and the administration applauded the Heindels for the donation of the land, which Councilman John Cusick said will help preserve county history.
Linda Heindel said at an earlier meeting that the land encompasses the county's Native American and Colonial history. The land will be known as Hexenkopf Ridge Preserve.
Council also approved the purchase of 92 acres in Lower Mount Bethel and Washington townships for $460,000, or $5,000 per acre. The woods and wetlands on Upper Little Creek Road will be bought from the St. Anthony of Padua Parish.
County Executive Lamont McClure thanked council for approving his land-acquisition proposals. He also thanked the Heindels, who attended the meeting.
McClure said setting land aside for preservation is part of the fight against "warehouse proliferation." McClure has said before that the best way to keep a warehouse off land is to own the land.
Council met in its chambers at the government center in Easton, but the COVID-19 pandemic threatens in-person meetings, President Ronald Heckman said.
"We may have to go virtual again," he said. County council met over the Internet after the pandemic struck, then switched to a large courtroom for a few meetings before returning to their third-floor chamber.
In other business, council approved grants to five municipalities to pay costs stemming from the pandemic: Bushkill Township will receive $28,644; Hellertown, $6,572; Lower Nazareth Township, $11,371; Upper Nazareth Township, $10,145, and West Easton will receive $9,136. The money comes from the $27.6 million the county received from the federal CARES Act for COVID-19 relief.
Council also asked that Controller Tony Bassil check on whether the county received all of the hotel tax due from the Wind Creek Bethlehem casino under current and former ownership. Wind Creek bought the casino from Las Vegas Sands Corp. in 2019 for $1.4 billion.
Council Vice President Lori Vargo Heffner said she wanted to make sure the county received all money due from Sands before the sale and that room tax has been paid. The county charges a 4% tax on room rentals and gives the money to organizations that promote tourism.
Also at the meeting, council accepted an anonymous $100,000 donation for the gardens at the Gracedale nursing home.
Two days after Election Day, McClure, Heckman and council members thanked the county staff for running Tuesday's contest well under difficult conditions.
"Our people did a great job," Heckman said, noting that with new machines (a state mandate), increased use of mail-in ballots and a pandemic, the election went smoothly.
He and McClure recognized Chief Registrar Amy Cozze, Deputy Registrar Amy Hess and their staff for working long hours. The registrars and staff went back to work immediately afterward.