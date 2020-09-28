BETHLEHEM, Pa. - First things first when it comes to the upcoming election.
"We are all here today to assure the voters of Northampton County that their votes will be cast safely and securely, they will be counted safely and securely. You can trust your vote will matter," said Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure.
McClure made the announcement while letting people know of all the options available to them. McClure says the county will have 154 precincts with 315 voting machines for anyone wanting to vote in person.
There have also been 63,000 county residents who have requested mail-in ballots. The first 30,000 have been sent out, with the rest going out this week.
"There's a great deal of discussion around the safety of ballots in the nation right now. What I want the folks of Northampton County to know is stay calm and vote," McClure said.
For those voters not wanting to mail the ballots back, there will be four drop boxes across the county for voters to drop off the ballots.
There is one in the government center. Another will be placed in Bethlehem City Hall, the 911 call center in Upper Nazareth, and the county human services center in Bethlehem.
The boxes will be under video surveillance, and a sheriff's deputy will pick up the ballots each night. The county will also be extending their hours at the elections office, including being open on Saturday.