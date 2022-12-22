Northampton County has created a new preserve in Allen Township, adding to its more than 2,200 acres of parkland.
The county acquired the Bodnarczuk Preserve on Tuesday at a bargain price. The Mauser family received $225,000 for the land, donating $675,000, or 75% of its value, to the county.
The discount price works out to about $5,500 per acre. The preserve is named for the Bodnarczuks, the maternal grandparents of brothers Paul and Wasyl Mauser. The Bodnarczuks were farmers and ran a grocery store, according to a Northampton County statement.
County Executive Lamont McClure said the land will retain its rural character. He has vowed to oppose warehouse proliferation, and McClure contends that owning land is the best way to keep more big-box buildings from going up. The new park is on the south side of Indian Trail Road, west of Kreidersville Road.
Bryan Cope, superintendent of parks and recreation, said the county will work with Allen Township, schools and other groups to provide access to the land.
“The Bodnarczuk Preserve will be maintained with a priority towards environmental preservation in line with the desire of the wishes of the Mauser family,” Cope said.
The land includes woods, pathways, a small pond, farm fields, and steep slopes. Hokendauqua Creek runs through it.
Sherry Acevedo, the county's conservation coordinator, said saving open space has far-reaching effects.
“Our efforts to preserve these lands allow the county to manage stormwater naturally in our county park system, reducing the impacts of floods, erosion, and sedimentation due to the vulnerabilities of climate change,” she said.
Northampton County Council approved the land purchase earlier.
Northampton County has created a new preserve in Allen Township, adding to its more than 2,200 acres of parkland.
