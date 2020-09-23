Broadband internet can be pricey, but Northampton County wants to make it more affordable for students and their families.
The county is distributing federal CARES Act money to its school districts who will issue internet vouchers to families in need.
"Traditionally, we [county government] don't have any role in education, but the CARES Act money we've poured into these school districts has given us the ability to help underserved kids get access to the internet,” said Lamont McClure, Northampton County Executive.
$100,000 was awarded to Bethlehem, Easton, Bangor, Northampton, and Nazareth. $50,000 was awarded to Wilson, Saucon Valley, and Penn Argyl.
Kids who qualify for free or reduced lunch are eligible for broadband vouchers.
Northampton Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik said his district has already given out 230 and expects that number to grow. "It's going to make a tremendous impact and it already has made a tremendous impact,” he said.
The Bethlehem Area School District estimates about 25% of its students don't have regular access to internet.
“It was a challenge before COVID and now as more and more of our curriculum is online it just became a huge issue,” said Superintendent Dr. Joseph Roy.
Roy said students in the district who live in Lehigh County will be given cellular hotspots if they need internet access.
Northampton County is also offering a similar internet voucher program for income eligible seniors and veterans.