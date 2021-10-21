EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council approved another round of COVID-19 relief grants Thursday, sending $768,258 of federal money to 58 small businesses.
The average grant in the latest round was $13,246. County Executive Lamont McClure's administration and council have set a goal to distribute $25 million to small businesses. Fiscal Affairs Director Stephen Barron said there is about $6 million left to help county small businesses that can demonstrate revenue losses from the pandemic.
The grants started in 2020 with federal aid from the CARES Act approved under then-President Donald Trump, and continue this year with President Joseph Biden's American Rescue Plan funding.
Among county businesses receiving the maximum $15,000 grant are: Lehigh Valley Gold Exchange, Lehigh Valley Business Machines and Legends Barber Shop, all of Bethlehem; Palmer Dairy Queen, Palmer Township; Red Wolf Bar and Grill, Bath; Saucon Source, Hellertown; and The Loving Piece, Easton.
During the public comment section of the council meeting at the government center in Easton, two women who are former employees of Gracedale in Upper Nazareth Township said the county nursing home is going downhill and they blamed McClure's administration.
"This administration is running it into the ground," Tonya Dipierdomenico, a registered nurse, said. She also complained about vaccine mandates.
"Nobody is listening," Stacy Soldo of Bethlehem told council.
County officials have said earlier that Gracedale is short of staff. Councilman Ron Heckman said issues at the home will be discussed at the next meeting of the human services committee.
McClure said that there is no federal vaccine mandate in place yet for long-term care facilities. New employees are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, he said.
Council also appointed Richard "Bucky" Szulborski of Bethlehem as county controller and approved a list of grants for non-profit groups, after removing a $100,000 contribution to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The minor league baseball team planned to use that money for renovations to Coca-Cola Park in Allentown.