EASTON, Pa. – Tax breaks for South Bethlehem were approved Thursday by Northampton County Council, the final taxing district to approve the plan to spur development on old industrial land.

Council then faced some questions from Court Administrator Jermaine Greene, who asked why his personnel requests face lengthy scrutiny while others fly by.

Southside LERTA II, an extension of earlier breaks, is designed to promote development on blighted sites by accepting lower taxes over 10 years. The break starts at 100% and gradually disappears. The Bethlehem Area School District and the City of Bethlehem have already approved the LERTA, which stands for Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance.

The tax break applies only to new construction, not to the value of the land itself.

Commissioner Kevin Lott (councilmembers are known as commissioners) said the reduction of the LERTA area from its previous range was welcome, but he questioned how potential changes in how Pennsylvania schools are funded may affect the tax-abatement program. Commonwealth Court recently ruled that Pennsylvania's system of providing money to schools is unconstitutional.

The LERTA was approved 8-0, with President Kerry Myers, Vice President Ron Heckman, Thomas Giovanni, John Goffredo, John Brown, Lori Vargo Heffner, Lott and Tara Zrinski in favor. John Cusick was absent.

Then Court Administrator Greene took to the podium to present a case, also made at a previous meeting, for raises for six supervisors at the county's juvenile detention center.

That led to lots of questions about whether Northampton County should make money from the center and whether there should be a study of its operations.

Council President Kerry Myers finally said the discussion had gone down "a rabbit hole."

Greene challenged council to explain why his appearances turn into lengthy debates, while another administrator's recent request met with minimal discussion.

"I have to explain myself," he said, referring to another meeting when he faced about 25 minutes of questions.

"What's the difference here?" he asked. "You tell me. That's what I'm asking."

Greene said the issue is, the county has to protect the youth in detention and that requires staff members. While the center has been short of employees — starting pay is $16.46 per hour — Greene said that is not a local issue.

"That's not just Northampton County," he said. "It's all over the country."

When Myers called for the vote, Greene's request was approved unanimously.

County Executive Lamont McClure announced a new deputy director of administration and chief information officer for his administration. Brittney Waylen, vice president of government affairs for the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, will take the post vacated by the retirement of Becky Bartlett.

Waylen is a graduate of Bloomsburg University who joined the Chamber in 2019. She has also worked on the staff of State Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, R-Lehigh County.

Before the full council meeting Thursday, Zrinski's Energy, Environment and Land Use Committee met. Three Lower Saucon Township residents spoke against the expansion of what is known as the Bethlehem Landfill, which is in the township.

Northampton County has no jurisdiction over zoning in the township.

The committee also heard from an advocate for clean water, who discussed plastic pollution, along with potential state and federal actions to keep waterways safe.

*****************

County Council agendas, links

Northampton County Council

Northampton County Council

Agenda from full meeting

LERTA ordinance

Agenda from committee meeting

EELU 2.16.23 (northamptoncounty.org)

Brittney Waylen