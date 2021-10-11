Northampton County Council meeting

Councilmembers hold their first 2021 meeting without masks at the Northampton County Government Center on May 20, 2021.

 Jeff Ward | 69 News

Northampton County Council has approved the purchase of 112 acres of land in East Allen Township for preservation as open space.

The $2.69-million deal, about $24,000 per acre, will preserve the Spengler Farm, on the south side of Route 329 and partly behind the East Allen municipal building. The land will be added to Northampton County's park system for open space, passive recreation, and conservation.

East Allen is "one of the most-pressured areas in the county for development," County Executive Lamont McClure said Thursday, before county council voted to approve the deal. At a township meeting about warehouses last year, a developer said the township is "in the path of progress."

County Council voted 9-0 Thursday to approve the purchase.

"The acquisition of the Spengler property is a win for the county and all the individuals concerned about warehouse proliferation," Councilwoman Tara Zrinski said. The 112 acres is not only saved, it blocks five potential warehouses from being built in the township.

In the long run, the land will benefit future generations and preserve scenic views, Zrinski said.

Not far away at the intersection of Route 329 and Airport Road, a new warehouse remains empty on the east side of Airport Road, and another is planned for the west side.

